Nicaragua Seeks Ghana Support To Join AU

President Akufo-Addo in a handshake with Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres

Nicaragua is seeking Ghana’s support in its bid to become a member of the Africa Union (AU) with an observer status.

This came to light when the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South American country, Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres, paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday. Mr. Colindres’ visit was to deliver a letter from his President, Daniel Ortega, to the President of Ghana.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Colindres stressed his country’s desire to join the AU to strengthen ties between the various African countries. He expressed hope that Ghana would support the bid of his country in that regard.

He communicated the Nicaraguan President’s well wishes to President Akufo-Addo and his government for the handling of Ghana’s economy and its democratic credentials.

The minister expressed his country’s desire to foster stronger trade, investment, culture and economic relations with Ghana for the common good of the respective countries.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo said the existing relations between the two countries, which witnessed a major boost when President Ortega visited Ghana during the Rawlings’ era, would be rekindled.

He took the opportunity to invite the Nicaraguan envoy, his President and the people of Nicaragua to Ghana for the year-long celebration of the ‘Year of Return’.

He indicated that the two countries shared common identity and history, expressing hope that the government and the people of Nicaragua would find it worthy to visit Ghana for the celebration.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent