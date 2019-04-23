Gov’t Presents 64 Vehicles To Police

GOVERNMENT HAS presented 64 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

The presentation is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to resourcing the Ghana Police Service to improve on its operations.

The vehicles are expected to enhance mobility as well the operational capabilities of Police service.

The handing over was done recently by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery at the Service’s headquarters.

Mr. Dery charged the Service to use the vehicles effectively and also for the intended purpose.

The vehicles comprise of 20 land cruisers, 25 Toyota camry salon cars and 19 Toyota hilux pick ups

This is the 3rd of such presentation since President Akufo-Addo assumed office on January 7, 2017.