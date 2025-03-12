Govt Reintroduces Road Tolls

The Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the government will reintroduce road tolls in 2025 as part of efforts to boost revenue for road construction and maintenance.

Presenting the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament yesterday, the minister noted that the zero-rating of road tolls in 2022 had significantly impacted the country’s ability to generate funds for infrastructure development.

“Mr. Speaker, while the annual average collections from road tolls have not been significant compared to its potential, the existing zero-rate policy for road tolls has exacerbated the situation and dimmed any prospects of raising enough revenue from tolls for road construction and maintenance,” he said.

Technology-Driven Toll Collection

The minister emphasised that the government would collaborate with stakeholders, including the private sector, to implement a technology-driven tolling system.

This initiative is expected to improve efficiency and reduce revenue leakages.

“Accordingly, Government will work with stakeholders, including the private sector, to roll out a technology-driven solution to re-introduce road tolls in 2025 as part of the Big Push Programme,” he stated.

Strengthening Non-Tax Revenue Framework

In addition to the reintroduction of tolls, the government plans to enhance the legal and regulatory framework for Non-Tax Revenues (NTR) to ensure better revenue generation and service delivery.

“Mr. Speaker, Government will also strengthen the legal and regulatory regime for Non-Tax Revenues and enforce the framework for improved service delivery,” the minister stated.

To achieve this, the government will introduce an overarching NTR Legislation, amend existing relevant laws, and develop a National NTR Strategic Policy/Framework.

Implications for Road Users

While the specifics of the new tolling system are yet to be detailed, it is expected to include automated toll booths and electronic payment options to reduce congestion and ensure transparency in revenue collection.

The reintroduction of road tolls will likely generate mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with some welcoming the move as a means to improve road conditions, while others may raise concerns over its impact on transportation costs.

The government is expected to provide further details on the implementation strategy and fee structure in the coming months.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House