Gov’t Rejects Nana’s Covid-19 Billboards

Government has outrightly disowned a billboard bearing the image of President Nana Akufo-Addo, promoting the wearing of face masks.

The billboard, ‘mischievously’ purport to be communicating coronavirus prevention message, has been exposed to unwarranted attacks because of wrong imaging.

On it is a message “wear a mask wherever you go, it will help protect you from the virus. Let’s defeat Covid-19 together.”

Surprisingly, it failed to demonstrate the wearing of mask as the image of the President used showed him clearly without wearing a mask.

This has prompted the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to advise members of the public to consult government before going ahead with Covid-19 imaging and messaging.

He said in a tweet “we appreciate all who seek to help Gov’t communicate at this time. But pls do well to engage with Gov’t on imaging and messaging.”

“This billboard of the President without a mask is not from Govt. Note that at his last public appearance the President wore his mask till his speech,” he says on his private Twitter handle.

The minister has directed the city authorities to pull down ‘offending billboards’ dotted across Accra landscape.

By Melvin Tarlue