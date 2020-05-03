Covid-19: Europeans Asked To Eat More As Food Surplus Hit Europe

There is a reported food surplus in Europe, with Europeans and Britons being encouraged to eat more steak, chips and cheese.

The surplus according to reports, is due to the closure of restaurants and bars.

Despite widespread panic-buying in supermarkets across the continent in March as people responded to the coronavirus crisis, food producers are now calling on customers to stock up again, reports Skynews.

One of the countries asking its citizens to eat more is Belgium.

Reports say Belgium Trade Association for the potato industry, in Belgium, has called on people to consume more of the nation’s world famous French fries, as they remain unable to eat out due to the impact of COVID-19.

Accordingly, all

Belgium’s 5,000 frites stands have been shut down because of coronavirus.

Romain Cools, the secretary general of industry group Belgapom, is reported to have said “Traditionally, Belgians eat fries once a week, and it’s always a festive moment.”

He added that “Now, we are asking them to eat frozen fries twice a week at home.”

The demand for frozen potatoes has declined in the recent weeks, with the Belgian industry facing a possible loss of €125m (£111m), if thousands of tonnes of surplus spuds go unsold this year, Mr Cools says.

By Melvin Tarlue