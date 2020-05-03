British Doctors Congratulate PM Johnson For Welcoming Baby Boy

Two British doctors, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart, have thanked U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds for their newborn baby boy.

Johnson was healed by the two doctors at the Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital when he suffered from coronavirus.

As a way of honoring the doctors for saving his life, they named their son after the two doctors.

It a tweet, the Guy’s and St Thomas says the doctors have extended warm congratulation to Boris and Carrie.

According to the tweet, “Dr Nick Price, Director of Infection and Consultant in Infectious Diseases; and Prof Nick Hart, Director of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, said: “Our warm congratulations go to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the happy arrival of their beautiful son Wilfred.”

By Melvin Tarlue