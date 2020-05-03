Nigeria Reports 17 New Coronavirus Deaths

Nigeria has reported some 17 new deaths related to coronavirus, taking its total from 68 to 85.
This is according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet last night, NCDC says Nigeria has recorded 220 new cases of coronavirus.
The new cases it says, have increased Nigeria’s confirmed cases to 2388.
The Centre reported that 385
persons who were on treatment have been discharged.
220 new cases of #COVID19;
62-Lagos
52-FCT
31-Kaduna
13-Sokoto
10-Kebbi
9-Yobe
6-Borno
5-Edo
5-Bauchi
4-Gombe
4-Enugu
4-Oyo
3-Zamfara
2-Nasarawa
2-Osun
2-Ebonyi
2-Kwara
2-Kano
2-Plateau
2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 385
Deaths: 85 pic.twitter.com/06ZsNqpWU8
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 2, 2020
By Melvin Tarlue