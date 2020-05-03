Nigeria Reports 17 New Coronavirus Deaths

Nigeria has reported some 17 new deaths related to coronavirus, taking its total from 68 to 85.

This is according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet last night, NCDC says Nigeria has recorded 220 new cases of coronavirus.

The new cases it says, have increased Nigeria’s confirmed cases to 2388.

The Centre reported that 385

persons who were on treatment have been discharged.

220 new cases of #COVID19; 62-Lagos

52-FCT

31-Kaduna

13-Sokoto

10-Kebbi

9-Yobe

6-Borno

5-Edo

5-Bauchi

4-Gombe

4-Enugu

4-Oyo

3-Zamfara

2-Nasarawa

2-Osun

2-Ebonyi

2-Kwara

2-Kano

2-Plateau 2388 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 385

Deaths: 85 pic.twitter.com/06ZsNqpWU8 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 2, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue