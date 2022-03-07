Gov’t Releases $2m To Evacuate Ghanaians In Ukraine

A Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has revealed that the Government has released an amount of $2million to the Ministry, as the first disbursement of funds for the evacuation Ghanaian Students stranded in war torn Ukraine.

He debunked claims that the Government cannot afford the cost of evacuating Ghanaian Students stranded in Ukraine without the E-levy.

The deputy minister therefore asked Ghanaians to disregard such claims when he was speaking at the Kotoka International Airport where he welcomed the Second batch of Ghanaian Students from Ukraine.

He stated that “Somewhere along the line it came up that because of the E-levy government says there is no money or the evacuation exercise is being tied up to the E-levy.

“That is never true. The E-levy has not been passed but I can go on record and tell you government has released money. First tranche of money that has been released to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to undertake this evacuation exercise is $2million, that is the first tranche. E-levy or no E-levy Akufo-Addo has released the money. The government is bearing the full cost that is involved, Covid cost, hotel accommodation and then your airfare.”

Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong, commended the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for visiting the Ghanaian students at the Romanian border with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Stranded Ghanaians students rescued from Ukraine to Ghana have commended government for providing them with psychologist.

According to him, their experience in the conflict zone of Ukraine as a result of invasion of the country have left them with a lot of psychological problem thereby providing them with such support is a step in the right direction.

By Vincent Kubi