I’m Working Hard With Your Taxes– Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he is putting taxes being paid by Ghanaians into good use.

According to him, he’s using the taxes to embark on developmental project across the country in order to make life comfortable.

The president mentioned that the usage of taxes being paid by Ghanaians are visible enough to see in most part of the country where there is either construction of classroom blocks, clinics, small-town water facilities, factories or roads.

“Fellow Ghanaians, in all of your communities, villages, towns, constituencies and regions, you have seen your taxes at work, whether it is the construction of a classroom block, a clinic, a small-town water facility, a factory or a road,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to his vision to create progressive and prosperous Ghana, saying that “I will not renege on my pledge to help create a progressive and prosperous Ghana. I, however, cannot do this alone. I need the backing of each and every one of you if we are to bounce back together, and build a Ghana beyond aid.”

By Vincent Kubi