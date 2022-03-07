Dakpema Naa Shot, 4 Others Injured In Tamale

Bullet holes at the Dakpema Naa palace

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Tamale Dakpema Naa Bawa Fuseini, has allegedly been shot by some gunmen at his palace in the Northern regional capital.

Four others believed to have sustained various degrees of injuries in the shooting incident at the palace.

They are all currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

DGN Online gathered that the Dakpema Naa is likely to be airlifted to Accra for further treatment.

The gunmen numbering about 15 who arrived at the Dakpema Naa palace in two Toyota pick up vehicles shot sporadically destroying the palace, a water tank , a motorbike burnt and other properties of the palace.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt Bernard Baba Ananga , who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said at about 5am on March 7, 2022 a patrol team heard a gunshot around the Dakpema palace.

According to him, the patrol team rushed to the palace but the gunmen had flee the scene after the shooting incident.

He however indicated that the Dakpema Naa and the injured persons are in stable condition.

“When we went to the hospital we met Dakpema Naa and the other injured persons and they are in stable condition.”

Supt Ananga revealed that the police have launched a manhunt for the 15 suspects who allegedly stormed the Dakpema Naa palace and attacked the chief.

Speaking to DGN Online , a subject of the Dakpema Naa, Adam Musah, called on government and the security agencies to investigate the shooting incident and to find a lasting solution to the issue regarding the Dakpema Naa palace and the Gulkpe Naa palace.

He however called on the supporters of the Dakpema Naa to calm down and allow he police to do their work.

“We don’t want to do anything because there’s law in this country and we will allow the security to do their work to avoid any future occurences.”

There has been tension between followers of the Gulkpena Naa and the Tamale Dakpema Naa over who is the chief of Tamale.

The situation has caused tension within the region which many believe if not managed properly could affect the current peace in Dagbon.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale