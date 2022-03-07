Ukraine: Australia Berates China Over Its ‘Chilling Silence’

The Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, chided China over what he calls it’s “chilling silence” on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even though China had abstained from voting for or against Russia at the United Nations General Assembly with respect to the invasion of Ukraine, Australia’s biggest export partner had been lukewarm in its response to the conflict, Sky News reports.

Morrison urged China to intervene by condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He called out China for refusing to call Russia’s attack on Ukraine an “invasion.”

He said: “China has long claimed to have a role as one of the major powers in the world and to be a contributor to global peace and stability.

“No country will have a bigger impact on concluding this terrible war in Ukraine than China.

“I was listening for the voice of the Chinese government when it came to condemning the actions of Russia and there was a chilling silence,” according to Sky News.