A man who went viral for marrying two women on the same day is marking the first anniversary of that union.

Babangida Adamu Sadiq, married Maimuna Mahmud and Maryam Muhammad Na’ibi on March 6, 2021.

Marking their first anniversary, Sadiq in a post on his Facebook page said, “Only good and pure hearts can form such a heavenly union. I’m grateful to Allah for having such lovely wives in my life.

“Happy wedding anniversary my dear wives.”

Credit: Facebook | Adamu Babangida Sadiq