Govt Reviews Road Traffic Act

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah (4th from right) with executives of the DVLA

GOVERNMENT HAS commenced a process to review the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 L.I. 2180 as part of its efforts to reduce carnage on the country’s roads.

It is also to keep up with the changing trends in the road transport industry as well as address some implementation lapses, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport and Aviation disclosed.

Thus, the minister has directed the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to work with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the automation of traffic enforcement.

It is imperative that the DVLA collaborates more closely with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and MTTD to intensify enforcement activities and scale-up road safety education and awareness.

The Minister for Transport and Aviation was speaking at the opening of the newly built office of the DVLA at Kunka in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The ultra-modern edifice has facilities including registration and capture rooms, administration, accounts section, store room, premium office, file room, manager’s office as well as customers’ office.

According to him, the DVLA over the past years has made remarkable improvements in its services delivery by introducing drastic digital transformation thereby lessening the long hours customers have to endure to transact business.

Frank Davies Esq., Board Chairman of the DVLA said that the opening of the Kunka office in Obuasi was in line with the management’s mission to make the DVLA’s services more accessible to drivers, vehicle owners and prospective applicants.

He urged the staff to place customer satisfaction at the core of its operations by making clients very happy anytime they come to access their services.

Kwasi Agyeman Busia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DVLA said his outfit would continue to build on the reforms it had started with the goal of achieving an Authority which is autonomous, efficient and sustainable.

In his brief remarks, Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, appealed to drivers and riders to ensure that they drive and ride with valid licences.

He expressed concern about the riding of unlicensed motorbikes and tricycles by children under 18 years without helmet in the cities, leading to the destruction of lives and properties.

He also urged riders to register their motorbikes, ensure that they are of age, ride with helmet and adhere to road safety regulations.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi