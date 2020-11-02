Gov’t Rolls Out Community Mining Scheme For 4 Communities In Ashanti

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission, rolled out a Community Mining Scheme for some four communities in the Ashanti Region.

The communities are: Obunso, Akrokeri, Fumso and Adamso-Aplapo. They are across four District Assemblies namely Adansi North, Adansi South, Adansi Asokwa and Akrofuom.

Speaking at the joint launch of the Scheme held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Akrokeri, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-cheremeh, said “the Scheme has the capacity to create meaningful employment (for large numbers) in the rural and host communities across the mining areas.

Within the four designated locations and their immediate surroundings in the four communities, he stated that the Ministry estimated that a total of 16,100 jobs made up of 12,400 direct and 3,700 indirect jobs will be created by the Scheme, adding that “this aligns with government’s agenda of job creation.”

According to the Minister, “the Scheme will stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.”

He added that “it will further enable Community involvement in mining in answer to the legitimate desire by host communities to participate in the mining industry value chain.”

He noted that the Scheme will create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy.”

He reiterated that to ensure a successful implementation, the Minister reiterated that key strategies have been infused into the Community Mining Scheme.

Among the strategies, he said, were the formation of a Community Mining Oversight Committee, adoption of the Small-scale miners code of practice; and provision of support services to the community miners.

The Scheme is in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 manifesto promise.

Mr Asomah-cheremeh said the Scheme was an adaptation of small- scale mining as provided for under sections 81-99 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

By Melvin Tarlue