2 Siblings Dead, Others Injured In Awutu Bees Attack

Two siblings have been reported dead in bees attack at Awutu Kwame Whettey, a Community within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Reports available to DGN Online suggest that the two siblings are

Esi Anobia, aged 13, and Akua Hannah aged 3.

They are said to have met their death in a forest where they were collecting firewood for sale.

Others are reported to have been injured in the attack.

At least three persons are reported to be in critical condition at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

About 10 others are believed to be in stable condition.