Rwandan Minister Visits Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (left) with Dr Vincent Biruta

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, Dr Vincent Biruta, has visited Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The visit took place on Monday, 2nd November, 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

During the meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations existing between Ghana and Rwanda, which dates back to the 50s and 60s.

She intimated that the bilateral relations between the two countries reached a significant milestone in January 2020 with the establishment of the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Ghana and appointment of Dr. Aisa Kirabo Kacyira as the first resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Ghana.

The Ghanaian Minister lauded the Government of Rwanda and in particular, her Rwandan counterpart for his presence in Accra to commission the new chancery, inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that “This demonstrates the commitment of Rwanda to elevate relations between our two countries to a new level.”

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey seizes the opportunity to call on the business communities in Ghana and Rwanda to take advantage of the vast economic potentials in the two countries and in this regard, highlighted the conducive investment climate prevailing in Ghana as well as the incentive provided under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act 2013, Act 865 and encourage the Rwandan Government to urge their businesses to invest in Ghana.

She stated that the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presents new opportunities to both countries to expand trade relations at the bilateral and continental levels.

She acknowledged the invaluable support of Rwanda in championing support for Ghana’s successful bid culminating in the hosting of the AfCFTA Secretariat in Accra, calling on both countries to collaborate as well as support the African Union and other regional groupings to respond decisively to the current threats to peace and security on the African continent such as terrorism, piracy, illicit trade in small arms and light weapons, cybercrimes and human trafficking.

According to her, the General Cooperation Agreement to be signed during the visit will lay the foundation for the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between Ghana and Rwanda, among others.

Meanwhile, she expressed Ghana’s desire to work closely with Rwanda to consolidate the existing relations as well as explore further areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

By Melvin Tarlue