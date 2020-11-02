Ghana, Rwanda Sign Cooperation Agreement

Ghana has signed a General Cooperation Agreement with the Republic of Rwanda.

The Agreement signed on Monday, November 2, 2020, will lay the foundation for the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries.

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, signed on behalf of her country.

Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, signed on behalf of Rwanda.

The brief signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Accra.

By Melvin Tarlue