Gov’t Secures US$100m for ‘Agenda 111’ Hospital Project

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that the government has secured a US$100 million start-up fund for the commencement of works on district, specialised and regional hospitals across the country.

The fund which was secured through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) is to ensure the government’s ‘Agenda 111′ hospital is implemented in full.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah made this announcement at the Minister’s briefing in Accra, today.

He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will perform the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

“The Project Implementation Committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres,” he said.

He indicated that each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.

He said since the President announced the Project in April last year, the Committee had undertaken some activities, including securing project consultants and contractors.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the project, he explained, was to significantly deepen delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.

In selecting contractors, the Minister said, local contractors were given a priority to create jobs for the local communities, adding that it would also create employment for health workers and ancillary staff.

“It’s the largest healthcare infrastructure project ever taken in the history of Ghana since independence,” he said.

More also, all the hospitals would have a staff accommodation for medical doctors, nurses and other health workers.

Each unit would have facilities such as Outpatient services, including consultation for medical and surgical cases, Ophthalmology, Dental and Physiotherapy and Imaging services.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged the traditional authorities, youth groups and local actors in the beneficiary districts to cooperate with the government and contractors to ensure the successful execution of the projects.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri