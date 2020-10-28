Gov’t Seeks Parliamentary Approval To Spend GHC27bn

Government has through the Finance Ministry sought Parliamentary approval to spend an amount of GH¢27,434,180,520 from the Consolidated Fund in the first quarter of 2021.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

in accordance with Article 180 of the 1992 Constitution, and in line with Standing Order 145 of Parliament, on the authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, called for the approval.

Submitting the 2021 expenditure in advance of appropriation on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Accra, the Minister said the proposed withdrawal was “for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of Government in respect of the period expiring three months of the Financial Year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of 2021 Financial Year.”

He added that the proposed withdrawal was also in line with Section 23 of the Public Financial Management Act (PFM), 2016 (Act 921).

“I humbly request the Hansard Department to capture the full document,” he stated, adding that “permit me to extend the gratitude of His Excellency the President for the support and cooperation received from this august House during his first term of office. Together with the abundant and abiding grace of God, this Session of Parliament has been most vital in transforming the economy and providing for a better future for our “fellow Ghanaians”.

He recounted that in 2017, when he had the privilege and blessing to stand before the House, he invoked “The miracle of the five (5) loaves and two (2) fishes” to illustrate the predicament we found ourselves.

“In using that miracle , I was declaring our faith and hope in a God who can do much with little and in fact do exceedingly above all we can ask or think and submitting that we need not fear because the battle is the Lord’s.

5. Mr. Speaker, as it is evident to all not only have we turned the economy around through hard work and innovative policies, but we also have the courage to implement a GH¢100 billion GhanaCARES (Obaatanpa) programme.. The diligent and disciplined pursuit of the innovative policies have restored macroeconomic stability, promoted inclusive growth and transformed lives of millions of Ghanaians,” he said.

“Today, Mr. Speaker, some 1.2 million Ghanaians are in Senior High School, almost 3 million of our children are in the school feeding programme. We are exporting food through the Planting for food and jobs programme and 1D1F is generating jobs all around. How far indeed has the Lord brought us. This is the competence we promised Ghanaians.”

According to the Minister, “it is trite knowledge that data speak for itself. Permit me to use the data to separate facts from opinions, even if these opinions emanate from persons, or may I say fathers, who should know better. “

By Melvin Tarlue