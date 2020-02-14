Govt Spending €500m For TVET Projects

One of the centres

The government is investing over 500 million Euros to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

Currently, AVIC International of China and VACE of Austria are building and upgrading training workshops for all eight technical universities, two polytechnics and 17 technical and vocational institutes under the Ghana Education Service.

As part of the initiative, a construction firm identified as Planet One is modernizing and upgrading 35 TVET institutions (NVTI, OIC) and establishing two new machining centres in Kumasi and Accra.

The Deputy Minister in charge of TVET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, told DAILY GUIDE that the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts in all 16 regions had been done and approval for Phase One given.

The deputy minister, who is currently on a two-week familiarization tour of all TVET institutes, has visited some of the centres to assess the situation on the ground.

So far, she has visited schools in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions where projects in institutions like Sacred Heart Technical Institute, Accra Technical Training Centre, Teshie Technical Training Centre, Tema Technical Institute, Ashaiman Technical Institute and Ada Technical Institute were assessed.

In the Eastern Region, she visited the Akwatia Technical Institute, St. Paul’s Technical Institute, Koforidua Technical Institute, Abetifi Technical Institute, Amankwakrom Fisheries, Agriculture Technical Institute, St. Mary’s Vocational Technical Institute, St. Joseph’s Technical Institute and J. G. Knol Vocational and Technical Institute.

She said most of the projects would be completed before the end of this year and urged the contractors to show total commitment to work.

Besides, she said the Akufo-Addo government was committed to making technical and vocational education attractive to the youth.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua