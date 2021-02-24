Gov’t Takes Delivery of Covid-19 Vaccine

The Government of Ghana has taken delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine.

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the people and government of Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, was the Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu.

The vaccines were made by the Serum Institute of India (covishield).

The doses received on Wednesday make up the first consignment of vaccines acquired by Ghana through the Covid19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana, among 92 countries, has signed unto.

According to the Minister-designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, “Covid19 vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented population.”

The Minister-designate indicated in a statement dated February 24 that “the first segment of the population that will receive from the 600,000 doses will be health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline executive, legislature, judiciary and related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers, teachers and other personalities in Greater Accra Metro including Awutu Senya and Awutu Senya East in the Central Region.”

The statement indicated that a similar segmented population in the Greater Kumasi metro and Obuasi municipality will also be covered.

It said from March 2, 2021, the Covid19 vaccines will be deployed in health facilities and designated Centres in these geographical regions.

By Melvin Tarlue