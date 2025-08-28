Govt Targets Africa’s Digital Trade Leadership

Mohammed Adam Sukparu

The Deputy Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment to support private sector participation as the country works towards becoming Africa’s leading digital trade hub.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 National ICT Week celebration in Accra, he explained that this enabling environment will not only enhance FinTech growth but also empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to increase productivity.

“We will not only digitize government services, but also create the enabling environment for private sector innovation, FinTech growth, SME participation in e-commerce and cross-border digital trade under AfCFTA,” Mr. Sukparu stated.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang noted that government was investing heavily in digital infrastructure and services to ensure nationwide connectivity.

In a speech read on her behalf by the immediate-past former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, she said the expansion of the national fibre-optic backbone and broadband networks would extend high-speed internet to schools, hospitals, businesses, and homes across the country, bridging the urban-rural digital divide and unlocking new opportunities for inclusive growth.

Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor, pledged that his outfit would ensure Ghana’s digital ecosystem remains secure, efficient, and inclusive.

He added that NITA is committed to standardising ICT infrastructure across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, while providing technical support for e-government services.

According to him, government is also rolling out the National Data Exchange Platform to facilitate seamless and secure data sharing with the private sector.

This, he explained, will reduce duplication and enhance service delivery to citizens.

Dr. Kevor further stated that beyond its core mandate, NITA will continue to implement innovative programmes to position Ghana as a leading voice in the global ICT industry and to advance the country’s digital economy.

The National ICT Week celebration, which commenced on Monday, August 25, and will end on Friday, August 29, 2025, is being held under the theme: “Ghana as Africa’s Digital Trade Hub: Innovation, Policy and Partnerships for the Future.”

The event will also feature the official launch of the E-Commerce Guidebook for businesses and innovators.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah