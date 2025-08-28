Teshie Street Star ‘Tinku’ Makes Waves

Tinku The Rapper

The Teshie Community in the Greater Accra Region has thrown massive support to it fast-rising musician Tettey Tinku, stage named, Tinku The Rapper, as his sounds transcend the borders of Teshie.

Formerly a ‘Trotro’ mate, Tettey Tinku came to the limelight this year after releasing his debut single ‘Tettey Tinku’, produced by Scuuta Beatz, which gained wide airplay and followership on social media.

Credited with songs like ‘Lover Boy’, Tinku The Rapper has graced major funfair platforms, including the Nungua Homowo, with his performances receiving favourable reception from the audience.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke