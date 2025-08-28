Gyakie Unveils 6 Male Artistes Featured On ‘After Midnight’ Album

Gyakie

Ghanaian music sensation, Gyakie, has unveiled the six male musicians she featured on her forthcoming album, ‘After Midnight’, which is set to be released on Friday, August 29.

They include American R&B singer and songwriter, 6Lack; Reggae Dancehall act, Shatta Wale; British rapper and singer Headie One; Ghanaian rapper, Omar Sterling; Nigerian singer and songwriter Young Jonn, and British musician Kojey Radical.

The 17-track album includes songs like ‘Intro’ and ‘Fire on the Mountain’, ‘Damn U’ featuring 6Lack, ‘Harmattan’ featuring Shatta Wale, ‘Luv’ featuring Omar Sterling, ‘Sankofa’, ‘After Midnight’, ‘I’m Not Taken’ featuring Headie One, ‘No One’, ‘Breaking News’, ‘House Party’ featuring Young Jonn, ‘Unconditional’, ‘Story’, ‘Want It’, ‘Party Galore’ featuring Kojey Radical, ‘Is It Worth It?’, and ‘Hallelujah’.

Since breaking into Afrobeats’ spotlight in 2021 with ‘Forever’, her duet with Omah Lay, Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, has become one of the music scene’s most vivacious voices. Later that year came ‘Follow You’ (featuring Chike and Fiokee). And, in 2022, she unveiled her six-track debut EP, ‘My Diary’, featuring Davido on ‘Flames’, cementing her place among the Afrobeats’ brightest newcomers.

With her soulful vocal signature and shimmering pop-soul fusions, the Ghanaian singer has racked up nearly 200 million song plays on Spotify alone. Her upcoming debut album, ‘After Midnight’, dwells on relatable themes like survival, family, love, and romance.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke