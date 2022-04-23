Gov’t To Champion African Descent Agenda

The Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration has reiterated its commitment to push the objectives of the International Decade for People of African Descent as envisioned by the United Nations General Assembly.

Vice President Bawumia who made the pledge at a High-Level Diasporan Forum in Accra Friday, urged all Africans to embrace people of the African Descent, saying “we’re one people, one blood.”

“Afro Descent are Africans, no matter where they come from, don’t mind your nationality, you have got your identity of an African”, he insisted.

The event was on the theme: “People of African Descent: Accelerating the Commitment for Recognition, Advancement of Rights, Justice and Development,” which provided a platform to dispassionately discuss challenges affecting African Diasporans and find solutions to them in order to foster a stronger bond of unity towards developing the African continent.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared the International Decade for People of the African Descent from 2015-to 2024 to advance three key pillars- recognition, justice, and development of the Afro descent.

It is expected that countries would develop national programmes and action plans for full and effective implementation of the decade.

The African Union thus took a decision to recognize African Diasporans as the Sixth Region of Africa to emphasize the representative relevance of the Group to Africa in the global space.

Dr. Bawumia thus saluted all African Descents for their bravery and resilience in resisting all forms of racial discrimination and contributing their quota towards development worldwide.

“As a tribute to their tireless efforts of letting the voices of people of African descent to be heard, the world has seen the proliferation of racial equity bodies on national levels.

“This action has guided the United Nations Working Group of Experts on the People of the African Descent to perform its mandate of studying their problems and proposing solutions to complex narratives,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

In the domestic tourism sector, the Vice President indicated that the government’s priority was to build a tourism industry that was resilient and sustainable that could support tourism businesses and ensure safe return of international tourists.

He recalled the successes chalked under “The Year of Return” in 2019 and pledged government’s resolve to ensure that the “Beyond the Year of Return” initiative became fruitful despite experiencing setbacks from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Vice President of Costa Rica Epsy Campbell Barr who was at the event stressed the need for African countries to forge strategic alliances with the Diasporan African Descent to fast-track development on the African continent.

She mentioned exchange programmes in scientific research, innovation, health, and education as some areas that could accelerate national development.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent