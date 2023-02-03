Govt To Complete PTC Interchange, T’di Market

President Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs and people of Western Region that all halted projects in the region, including the PTC Interchange and the redevelopment of the Takoradi Market Circle, would be completed by the end of 2024.

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the construction of the two projects in the Region have been halted as part of the conditionalities of the country’s engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to sources, as part of the conditionalities with IMF, there would be disruption of some of government’s infrastructure projects.

However, at a meeting with the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Paramount Chiefs from the area and Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region recently at the Jubilee House, the President assured that the projects would complete by the end of 2024.

The president explained that there would be temporary delays of some projects as a result of the agreement with the IMF adding “But at the end of the day we will continue the projects and it is necessary to tell you that.”

The chiefs assured the president that they continue to support him and the government programmes that would help turn around the economy.

The chiefs appealed to the president to send some technical men to the regions to explain the financial restructuring, particularly, the domestic debt exchange programme to the people.

In a related development, the Omanhene of Nsein Traditional Area in the Region, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II had said he wishes somebody from the region would be appointed minister for any of these three ministries– Energy, Roads, Lands and Natural Resource.

He said he was hopeful that the next Ministerial reshuffle would see some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Region, becoming cabinet ministers.

“In my opinion, I would want the Minister of Energy, Roads Minister or Lands and Natural Resources Minister to come from the Western Region.”

“This is because of the deplorable state of roads in the region and the region being the hub of natural resources in the country.”

Awulae Agyefi Kwame was speaking to journalists in an interview after the Paramount Chiefs in the Region together with the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah held the meeting with the President.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi