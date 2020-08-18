Gov’t To Construct 25 New Roads In Western Region

Kwesi Amoako Atta

About 25 road projects are in the pipeline for the Western Region.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, made this known on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Bamiankor in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

He was responding to a call made by the Omanhene of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tu Agyan II, to President Nana Akufo-Addo for Government to fix roads in the area.

The Chief had indicated at the durbar attended by Mr Akufo-Addo, that “the Evalue/Gwira Community does not have any good road.”

According to the chief, “from Ajomoro Ashiem through Kukuaviley to Anibil through Bamiankor, up stream the Ankobra river, we have no road to boast about.”

He lamented that “inter-community accessibility is therefore a huge challenge.”

He stressed that “these communities find it difficult to access assistance from Axim our district capital.”

Also among the long list of requests the Chief made to the President, are health, security, education, Governance.

On health for instance, he appealed to the President to ensure that the health facility in the area was upgraded to a polyclinic.

Mr. Amoako Atta while responding to issue of bad roads, assured that the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government shall continue to maintain the existing 105 asphalt roads in the Western Region.

He said Government has earmarked 50 bridge projects, two of which will be in Axim District, with one expected to be built over the Ankobra river.

By Melvin Tarlue, Bamiankor