Gov’t To Cut Sod For Sinohydro Roads In 3 Regions

Government is expected to cut sod for the commencement of road projects in three regions under the $2 billion Sinohydro deal.

The regions include Volta, Central and Ashanti.

In Volta, Government will today, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 cut sod for the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso Road.

For the Central Region, sod cutting for the Cape Coast Inner City Roads will take place on Thursday, 21st November, 2019.

The Ashanti Region Nyinahini Roads sod cutting will be done on Friday, November 22, 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue