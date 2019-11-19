São Tomé Win Takes Stars To The Top

Black Stars

Striker Jordan Ayew’s second half penalty was enough to grab all points for the Black Stars when they crossed swords with São Tomé in their 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier yesterday.



It was Stars’ second streak win after an impressive 2-0 win over their Bafana Bafana counterparts in Cape Coast last Thursday.

Yesterday’s away win in São Tomé takes Ghana to the Group C summit with six points until March 2020 when the qualifiers resumes.

A foul on Emmanuel Boateng by goalkeeper Tavinho handed Ghana a spot kick opportunity, which Jordan converted perfectly.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum





