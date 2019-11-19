header ad banner
Platini Slams VAR…As He Completes Ban

November 19, 2019

Michel Platini

Michel Platini has lambasted the use of VAR in football, brandishing the technology as “rubbish”.  

The former UEFA president has served his four-year ban from football, dished out after he received a ‘disloyal’ payment from Sepp Blatter. 

Now, in promoting his new book The King Is Naked on Italian TV show Che tempo che fa, Platini admitted his long-term dislike of video assistant referees hasn’t changed. 

“You need half an hour to explain why it won’t solve anything,” Platini said. 

“I’m against VAR, I think it’s rubbish and we’ll unfortunately never come back from it.”

The former Juventus player, who won the Ballon d’Or three times in the mid-1980s, also confirmed that he is interested in returning to a role in the game. 

“At 64, I’ve got time for one last adventure, but I can’t make a mistake,” Platini admitted. 

“I really have to think about it. After being acquitted by a Swiss court, I now have the opportunity to explain how things went down.”

