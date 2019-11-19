‘Hazard Didn’t Like To Train Hard’

John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel has labelled former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard as one of the worst trainers he has ever seen.

The Nigerian international played alongside the Real Madrid star at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2017 as they won two Premier League titles and the Europa League together.

Hazard’s undeniable ability led to him finally getting his dream switch to Real Madrid this summer, but his start to life at the Bernabeu has been hampered by questions over his fitness.

And Mikel has added weight to the suggestion that the Belgian’s conditioning could be far better by revealing his training habits at Chelsea.

“Hazard has an incredible talent,” Mikel said while speaking to beIN Sports.

“Maybe not as good as [Lionel] Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet.

“He didn’t like to train hard. While we were working he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there.

“But on Sundays he was always man of the match, it was unbelievable.”