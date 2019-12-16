Govt To Enforce GIPC Law On Retail Trade

Alan Kyerematen – Trade Minister

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said government will work out measures to ensure strict enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) law that bans foreigners from trading in the retail sector of the country.

According to him, members of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) are right in the interpretation of the law that the retail sector has been reserved for Ghanaians and that, foreigners, particularly Nigerians, cannot complain about how laws are enforced in the country.

Addressing the media in Accra, the President said what is wrong is for GUTA members to take the law into their hands and close shops of the foreigners, adding that there is no future in such action.

“Nigerians cannot complain about our enforcement of our laws. They are doing it in their country so they cannot complain. There is nothing discriminatory about it…” he said.

He called on members of GUTA to remain calm on the issue, hoping that they would take into account how such a lawless move would only put the nation in a state of anarchy, saying the state would find a way out to make sure that the laws are properly applied.

By Ernest Kofi Adu