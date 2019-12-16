Veteran Clinches Tarkwa Prez Cup

The winner receiving his prize from Hans De Beer

Handicap golfer Charles Baiden became the centre of all eyes when he annexed the coveted trophy of this year’s Tarkwa President’s Golf Cup at the Tarkwa Golf Club.

The 76-year-old shrugged off challenge from 45 golfers to cover himself with so much glory; climaxing the golf calendar year with a score of 67 net.

The veteran said in a post-event interview that hard work in training was his trump-card for his stunning success over the weekend.

He added that playing against young golfers, some of whom were his grand children and children, was an uphill task but he had to push harder to ensure his win.

Stephen Tawiah, considered as one of the finest golfers from the Tarkwa Golf Club, strove to his best but could only settled for second, bagging a score of 68 net.

F. Donkor Baah, a formidable golfer by all standards and also from the Tarkwa Golf Club, with a strong heritage of producing some of finest golfers in the country came third.

Lady captain Francisca Ackah, came first with 69 net, beating Matilda Kwakye by two strokes to place second, while Paulina Acheampong lady captain of the Damang Golf Club came third with a score of 73 net.

President of the Tarkwa Golf Club, Hans De Beer, spoke about his plans for golfers in the Tarkwa and Dmang enclaves, indicating that soon, the two golf clubs will boast of some of the state-of-the-art facilities.

He said the initiative was aimed at providing a platform for the up-and-coming golfers and also to polish the skill of existing professional golfers to realize their full potentials.

He added that discipline was the hallmark of the sport and therefore urged the Tarkwa and Damang golfers to esteem it.

Six pro golfers from Tarkwa, Damang and Obuasi competed for honours with Kojo Barnni scoring four under (-4) to emerge winner to pocket a cash prize of ¢2000.



From The Sports Desk