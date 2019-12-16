Accra To Become Hub Of Artists – First Lady

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

FIRST Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo says it is her dream to see the nation’s capital, Accra, become the hub for artists on the continent of Africa, as artistic work has the potential to draw tourists to Ghana and help the country to earn valuable income.

She, therefore, hoped more entrepreneurs would enter the artistic business, pointing out that it was time for the country to approach the promotion of art and artists as a business.

Speaking at the opening of art and artist exhibition in Accra to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the Loom, an art gallery, the First Lady said there was no doubt the celebration would expose more people to the incredible art that is produced by Ghanaians.

“My expectation is that this programme will lead to the discovery of new and exciting artists,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo stated and added that it was indeed a pleasure for her to be part of the celebration.

“I can’t believe the Loom is 50 years old. To keep a business going for 50 years is a great achievement. To keep an art gallery going for this long in Ghana is astounding. It takes a true lover of art to do so,” she said.

According to her, the celebration was not only for the golden jubilee celebration of the Loom, but also for “the remarkable woman who made this happened.”

During the 50 years, Mrs. Akufo-Addo indicated that the Loom, under Mrs. Ademola, had weaved a powerful and beautiful tapestry within the artistic world, giving opportunities to many artists to display their works and make a living.

For her, the Loom had revived its Artist of the Month programme, and this no doubt would expose more people to the incredible arts that are produced in the country.

“I understand the celebration will continue into the New Year and I wish the Loom all the best in the coming years,” she concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu