Govt To Establish Sports Fund Through Taxes, Lottery

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a dedicated sports fund.

Speaking with the media, Mr. Adams revealed that revenue for the fund will come from a new sports lottery and a percentage of the betting tax.

As the Member of Parliament for Buem, he stressed the need for long-term investment in sports, citing the success of similar initiatives in education and health, such as GETFund and the Health Fund.

“We must recognize the importance of sports. Investing in it can reduce diseases by promoting physical activity,” he stated.

The proposed fund aims to support sports development across the country, ensuring sustainable infrastructure and opportunities for athletes. The government sees this initiative as a crucial step in fostering national health and well-being through active participation in sports.

By Wletsu Ransford