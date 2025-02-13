Jay Harris Retires After Year Of Inactivity

Jay Harris

Welsh boxer, Jay Harris, has announced his retirement, citing a lack of opportunities despite holding the European and British flyweight titles.

The 35-year-old, who once headlined a major show in Texas and challenged for a world title, has been sidelined for a year without a major promotional deal. Despite relinquishing his Commonwealth title, Harris struggled to secure financially viable fights.

“I write this with a heavy heart,” he said. “After being out for a year, I think the decision has been made for me.”

Like his father, Peter, before him, Harris captured the British title, but with no path forward, he made the difficult decision to step away.

By Wletsu Ransford