Gov’t To Hold Nation Updates On Rebuilding Economy

Pius Enam Hadzide

The Ministry of Information is expected to hold a Nation Building Updates on rebuilding of the Ghanaian economy.

The updates is slated for Tuesday, October 27, 20202 at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

A statement issued by Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, said the Updates, the fifth of its kind, will feature appearances by the Regional Ministers of Western, Central, Volta, Northern, and Bono Regions.

It said each of the ministers will give detailed account of the measures put in place in their various regions to ensure the actualization of the rebuilding agenda by government.

By Melvin Tarlue