Mcdan Foundation Matches End On High

The finalists displaying their silverwares

Tough serving Johnson Acquah left the Accra Stadium tennis court the proud winner of the McDan Foundation training matches winner on Saturday.

He defeated Benjamin Fumi after producing a polished performance in the men’s singles to pick the title, citation and products from sponsors.

Acquah seeded two, won 6-1 and 6-4 in an hour and 15 minutes to add to his third title of the year.

Fumi caused the tournament’s biggest upset, beating in form No.1, seeded Japheth Bagerbaseh 6-1 and 6-3 at the semis.

Acquah adopted a very aggressive strategy in the final to come on top, and he did it with a splendid forehead winning volley that left Fumi rooted to the baseline.

“I was a little bit nervous because I lost to him in our previous meeting (2020 Accra Open in March). I studied his style very well and developed a strategy to dismantle his style of play,” Acquah told the media.

He added “I want to say a very big thank you to Dr. Daniel Mckorley and his wife, Mrs. Abigail Mckorley, for such a tournament.”

Winneba based Mariama Ibrahim edged past young Shika Mckorley in a two set thrilling encounter in the ladies final. Mariama recorded the two straight sets, 6-3 and 6-3, in 45 minutes.

Mariama said “I feel so excited winning my first trophy. Thank you to my coach, Noah Bagerbaseh, for helping me achieve this.”

The President of Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Aboagye Duah (Abe), stated “I am happy our local players are having these competitions. It is up to the technical team to look at the current form of players for selection.”

Mrs. Mckorley also said, “I am very excited about the level of tennis showed by the players, especially the ladies. Our focus now will be the development of junior female tennis players.”

The Mcdan Training Matches was sponsored by Mcdan Foundation with support from Beebeis Company Llimited, Twillium Industries, Primus, Tennis Foundation Ghana, AF West Security and Flourish Farms Limited

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum