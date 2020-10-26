Ajax Smash 13 Past Venlo

Ajax players celebrate a goal during their 13-0 thrashing of Venlo

Five goals from Lassina Traore and two from Jurgen Ekkelenkamp helped Ajax complete an Eredivisie-record, 13-0 win, over VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag said “compliments to the team. They were hungry—13-0, a very good victory indeed, a new record.”

Venlo were reduced to 10 men on the 52nd minute when Christian Kum was sent off after the video assistant referee (VAR) upgraded his yellow card for violent conduct to a red.

However, the damage had already been done at this stage, with Ajax 4-0 up thanks to two goals from Traore and additional scores from Ekkelenkamp and Dusan Tadic.

Venlo further collapsed after the sending off, with four Ajax goals in five minutes from Traore, Anthony, Ekkelenkamp and Daley Blind.

Traore added his fourth on the 54th minute, and two goals from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on 74th and 76th minutes took it to 11-0.

With 12 minutes left, Lisandro Martinez made it 12-0 before Traore added his fifth of the game on the 87th minute.

VVV Venlo boss Hans de Koning said, “I really don’t have much to say. A total off day. We had too much respect for Ajax. We made it too easy. We have failed. But no one passed away today. It is a match. We have lost. And it is a historic one, but we need to take it as men. Head up, chest out.”

The previous record for biggest scoreline in the Eredivisie was also held by Ajax, who beat Vitesse 12-1 in 1972.

The win sends Ajax to the top of the Eredivisie.