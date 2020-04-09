Gov’t To Launch New Mobile App Tracing Coronavirus Carriers

As part of efforts to combat the fast spreading of the global pandemic, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the government in collaboration with a group of Technology experts has announced that it will, on Monday, April 13, 2020, launch a computer/mobile program or software application.

As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded in Ghana.

The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1).

A total of 161 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 37 from enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.

Enhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana and has resulted in increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended. In all, a total 1,030 travellers were quarantined during the period.

Out of these, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative. Twenty-six (26) among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.

With regards to enhanced contact tracing and testing, as at 7th April 2020, a total of 11,016 samples from contacts have been processed and 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The user friendly and free to download mobile software application which will be available for Android and iOS devices after its launch, is originally intended for productivity assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in the fight against the global pandemic.

According to the experts, the software will trace any one who has come into contacts with persons carrying the COVID -19 virus.

However, at the launch, the experts will also train people to find their way around the App and give an insight of who can use the App.

The Covid-19 App tracker is an easy to use digital tool that is designed to help people self-report their systems and assess their health symptoms for Covid-19 risk.

The app is available for iOS, android and USSD *769# users which ensures universal accessibility.

The success of this app is highly dependent on getting the masses aware of and the utilization of the app.

This implies that a mass media campaign is needed to create the right awareness and get Ghanaians to use the app.

By Melvin Tarlue