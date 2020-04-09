Honorary Consuls Support Soldiers, Police In Fight Against Coronavirus

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have received some benevolent donations from Honorary Consuls to Ghana.

Safety equipment were donated to the State security agencies by the Consuls on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The items are for the well-being of security personnel at the frontlines of the coronavirus fight in Ghana.

The items include gloves, face masks, hand sanitizers, among others.

The Honorary Consuls say the items are to protect the law enforcement officers and people at coronavirus barriers.

Among the Consuls that presented the items in Accra, was Nicolaas C.M. van Staalduinen, the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria to Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue