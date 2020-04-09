Cardi B, Fashion Nova Pledges $1m Package For Covid-19 Victims

Cardi B

A $1 million support package for persons hard hit by coronavirus in the US has been pledged.

American rapper, singer and television personality, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, is teaming up with Fashion Nova to giveaway the $1 million.

The amount is to be distributed over the next 42 days.

Cardi B made the announcement on Thursday, April 9, on her official Instagram page, saying her partnership with Fashion Nova would lead to the giveaway of $1000 per hour to impacted persons.

She says ” thank you guys for supporting me and @ FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

According to her, “Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.”

She says that “#FashionNovaCares & I are giving away $1000 every hour until we’ve given away $1 million dollars to those directly affected by this crisis.”

“Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories everyday so enter now by visiting www.FashionNova.com,” she urged.

Cardi B is a multi-talented star.

She is aside being a rapper, a songwriter, television personality and actress.

She was born in Manhattan and raised in The Bronx, New York City.

By Melvin Tarlue