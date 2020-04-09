Posthumous Royal Award For Ex-Madrid President

Lorenzo Sanz.

A posthumous award is set to be given to the deceased ex-President of Real Madrid, Lorenzo Sanz.

Mr. Sanz, a renowned Spanish businessman, passed away on March 21, 2020 from coronavirus.

He is billed to be awarded the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF’s) gold and diamond insignia award posthumously.

Real Madrid made the announcement on it’s official Twitter page.

Mr. Sanz was 76 years old and is deemed to be the only prominent Spaniard to have died from the virus.

During his time at the club, he led one of Madrid’s greatest comebacks in soccer history, assisting the club to win its first European Cup in 32 years.

He was a business man.

By Melvin Tarlue