Gov’t To Pay LEAP Beneficiaries

Sarah Adwoa Safo

The Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) Programme under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has announced its readiness to give cash grants to beneficiaries in the 73rd and 74th cycles.

The payment exercise would take effect from Monday October 25 to Friday October 29, 2021, a statement from LEAP signed by its Director, Myles Ongoh said.

During the payment exercise, the statement said LEAP beneficiaries would receive double their bi-monthly grant amount due to the delay of the 73rd cycle.

“We hope that the double grant payment will go a long way to improving consumption in LEAP households and assuaging the inconveniences that the delay may have occasioned,” it noted.

The LEAP is one of the flagship social protection programmes of the Government of Ghana that provides a bi-monthly social cash transfer to eligible extremely poor and vulnerable 344.024 households composed of over 1.5 million individuals nationwide.

As a social protection programme, the LEAP sought to smoothen household consumption, promote productive inclusion and enhance access to social services.

Equally, the intervention from the LEAP Programme aimed at stimulating behavioural change in beneficiaries against the malaise of persistent poverty, ultimately enabling Ghana to attain her national development goals and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We appreciate the support of our stakeholders towards the implementation of the LEAP Programme. To the media and some civil society organisations, we recognise your advocacy and desire to promote social protection delivery in Ghana,” the statement added.

GNA