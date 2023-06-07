Govt To Support 150 PWD Enterprises

PWD, Stakeholders in a group photograph at the launch of the Enterprise Support Program in Accra

Through the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), the government of Ghana with support from the World Bank has launched the Persons Living With Disability (PWD) Enterprise Support Program under the Ghana Economic Transformation project in Accra.

The Enterprise Support program forms part of the government’s commitment to empowering persons living with disability in the form of grants and technical assistance to enhance productivity and competitiveness

Speaking at the launch of the program, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Enterprise Agency, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh noted that PWD are confronted with many challenges, including a lack of employment opportunities and social stigma.

She said, “After observing how PWD are underrepresented in various influence programs we consulted them and other stakeholders for deliberate on intervention that will grow their businesses which resulted in us launching the support Program”.

Mrs. Kosi emphasized that under the PWD enterprise initiative, 150 will be selected as beneficiaries of the grants and will receive technical assistance, training, and digitization.

“We will also formalize their businesses in a way that allows them to attract and receive funding support. This will enable them to be competitive equally in the market” she added.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Stephen Amoah said that government support for PWD is geared towards ensuring quality and inclusivity and fostering economic empowerment.

“It will also ensure that persons with disabilities scale their businesses and transition into the next stage of growth, thereby improving the ability to increase sales and experts” he added.

World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte emphasized that disability inclusion is a main theme in the World Bank’s Environmental and Social Framework that underpins its project financing.

“We believe MSMEs are a key driver of economic growth in Ghana, contributing to job creation and social inclusion. Therefore, it is important to support enterprises led by persons with disabilities and ensure they can grow and provide opportunities for more people” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke