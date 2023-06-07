Charles Opoku Elected Assin North NPP Parliamentary Candidate

Charles Opoku

A businessman cum mining Engineer, Charles Opoku, has been elected the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Assin North by-election.

At the primary held on Wednesday, at Pentecost Church- Akonfodi, where a total of 536 delegates of NPP were supposed to vote, a total of 533 cast their votes, where Charles Opoku get 397 votes to beat his only contender, Freeman Amoah Kyei, who had 136 with three rejected.

Charles Opoku after his election said this was based on the fact that he had been working hard to undertake development projects in the communities.

The party’s internal election comes after Parliament declared the Assin North seat vacant following a Supreme Court ruling on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson to occupy the seat.

The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

BY Daniel Bampoe