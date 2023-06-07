Frimpong-Boateng Arrested

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Report coming in indicates that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has arrested the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The renowned heart surgeon per the report is now under investigation for alleged corruption and corruption-related activities.

He was reportedly invited to the OSP weeks ago and has been under investigation ever since.

The focus of the investigation is reportedly centered on Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The report, which was released during his tenure as Minister, has been a subject of controversy and has raised questions about the committee’s effectiveness in addressing illegal mining activities in the country.

According to sources, the OSP is investigating allegations of corruption and other illegal activities related to the IMCIM report.

The OSP is reportedly looking into possible irregularities in the procurement of equipment and services related to the committee’s work, as well as allegations of mismanagement of funds.

Meanwhile, both OSP and Prof. Frimpong-Boateng are tight-lipped over the whole issue.

The news of Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s investigation has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with many expressing surprise and disappointment at the allegations.

The former Minister is widely regarded as a highly respected figure and a pioneer in the field of heart surgery in Ghana.

The OSP has already assured the public that the investigation will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, and that all parties involved will be given the opportunity to present their side of the story. The Office has also urged the public to remain calm and patient as the investigation unfolds.

This latest development underscores the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions.

It also serves as a reminder that no one, no matter how highly placed, is above the law.

By Vincent Kubi