IHRC Africa Ambassador Hosts 7th World Summit On Human Rights

Abu Zein

International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Ambassador at-Large to the Africa Union Abu Zein will be among high profile personalities for the 7th World Summit Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland scheduled from June 26 to 28.

His assigned portfolio as the Host of the Summit will leverage his participation as a voice to note by global stakeholders in peace and Human Rights brokerage. He is among an eight -member management team led by HE Mohammad Shahid Amin Khan, global chairman, IHRC for the World Summit Human Rights convening this global sitting.

This World Summit for Human Rights will lay down guide lines on 8 Main-themes for the future of humanity and our planet.

The summit will also discuss in the light of Its sub themes in keynotes and addresses from speakers, leaders, policy makers, diplomats, members of parliaments and activists of global standing.

The speeches, contributions and policy makeups during the three days long summit-Peace Dialogues, Humanitarian Assistance & International Cooperation with rapid actions will address the situaton in Haiti, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Syria, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Ukraine and other countries.