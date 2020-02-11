Gov’t Using Dashboard To Track Manifesto Promises

The President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration has revealed that it put together a dashboard of manifesto promises immediately after the New Patriotic Party was declared winner of the 2016 election.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made this known while speaking at the maiden edition of the 2020 Townhall Meeting held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The meeting was held under the theme: Accounting to the people: achievements of Government from 2017 to date.

It focused on updating Ghanaians on the government’s fulfilment of its 388 manifesto promises ahead of the 2016 elections.

“We have been using this dashboard to track our manifesto promises since,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He said “the challenge was huge. How could an economy that could not pay teacher and nursing training allowances suddenly deliver lower taxes, restore teacher and nursing training allowances, create jobs, implement free senior high school education , NABCO, planting for food and jobs, one village one dam, one constituency one ambulance reduce electricity prices, formalize the economy, industrialize the economy, reduce the cost of doing business, etc. while at the same time reducing the budget deficit and the rate of borrowing? It seemed an impossible task and our opponents were emphatic that we could not fulfill our promises.”

According to him, “but we were very confident that with good economic management and by the grace of God, we could make what seemed impossible possible.”

*It required a resetting of the fiscal and monetary policy framework in the context of the existing IMF program that we had inherited. The program had been completely ran off- track by our predecessors,” according to him.

BY Melvin Tarlue