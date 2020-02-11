We’ve Undertaken Projects That Matter To Poor Ghanaians – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the President Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government has undertaken and continues to undertake many projects that matter to poor people in villages and communities across Ghana.

Such projects, he said, are in addition to projects undertaken in urban towns and cities.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at the maiden edition of the 2020 Townhall Meeting held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The meeting was held under the theme: Accounting to the people: achievements of Government from 2017 to date.

He told the gathering that “We have undertaken and are undertaking many projects that matter to the poor in our villages and communities in addition to projects in the urban towns and cities.”

He added that “these include water, toilets, markets, school blocks, health facilities, police stations, etc.”

According to him, the massive investment in water and sanitation infrastructure for example has resulted in an increase in the number of Open Defecation Free communities from just 410 in 2016 to over 4700 communities by the end of 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue